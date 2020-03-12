Presented by Sage Intacct

Subscription models are changing the way most companies do business, bringing with them predictable, recurring revenue and a new way of engaging with customers over the long term. But transitioning your business to a SaaS model also brings with it a wide array of new challenges to tackle, because instead of processing orders, you’re now managing subscriptions, and a lifetime relationship with a customer.

Tracking that kind of data in spreadsheets or even basic accounting systems quickly gets unmanageable, unwieldy, and means you miss a great deal of opportunity, not just for individual customer upselling and cross-selling, but in understanding how all your customer data works together to build a whole picture of your business — and how it can grow over the lifetime of all your customers.

SaaS companies need to truly digitize their financial operations from start to finish, from how they track sales and revenue information for each subscription and subscription plan to how they manage revenue recognition and match invoices and payments, but most importantly, how they track and report performance data over time. That increasingly means automation.

But even just automating standard accounting tasks is a huge asset for any small to medium size business looking to grow and scale. It’s a huge leap from the QuickBooks style bookkeeping solutions that are a great fit for small order-centric businesses. But as you grow, you’ll see invoices and revenue schedules start to ramp up and those smaller solutions struggle to keep up.

It enables more strategic decision-making — to drive efficiencies, improve productivity, significantly lower cost, reduce errors, and improve regulatory compliance.

Automating your quote and contract data means it flows directly and seamlessly into your systems, such as your CRM, billing, and financials. It can also help keep you agile and flexible with your pricing, letting you scale recurring, usage-based, or complex billing without increasing cash consumption.

Automating a single revenue stream throughout the customer lifecycle is also a far simpler way to manage revenue recognition and expense amortization than spreadsheets. And with end-to-end revenue management automated, you are also delivering visibility and understanding of recognized revenue and cash positions to your investors, positively impacting your valuations. You have one source of truth — your financial system.

Real time metrics and reporting make you far more agile in your decision making, and help you reduce budget variances and improve your forecasting, because you always know what your cash position is — so you don’t overspend, invest when the time is right, and can outmaneuver your competition.

Automation brings a huge amount of value for a low investment, helping you improve your business now, and grow and scale into the future. Learn more about how automation can help your business now, position it for the future, and make it more valuable to investors when you register for this VB Live event!

