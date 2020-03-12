Activision Blizzard announced that the Call of Duty League will shift to an online-only competition, shedding the in-person events because of the coronavirus.

The fear of COVID-19 is taking its toll on esports events held in live venues, where there are risks of the virus spreading from person to person. Yesterday, Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch League also announced that it would cancel all events in March and April over the same concerns.

And earlier today, PUBG Mobile events were also shifted to online events with no live audiences.

Here’s the announcement: