Xbox Live is down due to a number of technical disruptions. Microsoft’s online gaming service isn’t working for everybody, and the company has told players it is working to bring it back online.

The Xbox Live outage is primarily keeping people from signing into the service across Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Windows. In turn, that is preventing players from booting up digital games or games that require a connection to the internet.

Microsoft confirmed the issues at 3:18 p.m. Pacific time, and then it updated its support site with the following message at 3:51 p.m.:

“We believe we have identified the issue causing some members to have problems signing in to Xbox Live. Thanks for your patience as the team works to resolve the issue.”

So online services should return for everyone soon. In the meantime, however, players are stuck with no way to access games like the just-released Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, and Apex Legends. This outage is also causing problems loading video apps like Netflix and Hulu.

This outage also comes as concerns regarding coronavirus and COVID-19 continue to increase. Local, state, and federal authorities are advising people to enact social-distancing and stay at home where possible. In response to these fears, major sports leagues like the NBA are suspending their seasons.

Video games, however, are still a safe hobby since they provide people a way to socialize without physical interaction. But as more people turn to online games, it could put strain on server capacity. That’s something we’ve already seen happen in Italy, and it could get worse in other regions around the world.