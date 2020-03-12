Xsolla announced that it will hold a virtual gaming experience dubbed the Game Developers Carnival as a way to help small game developers connect and conduct business. The event will take place in the sandbox PC game Your World on April 20 and April 21, with the goal of providing a fun, interactive setting for individuals and companies to connect and conduct business.

An optional early adopter GDC Relief Fund pack will also be offered, with all proceeds going to the effort that was set up to offset costs lost by indie developers with the postponement of the Game Developers Conference, which was original set for March 16 to March 20 in San Francisco. The GDC, as well as the wider game event E3, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

“With the numerous industry event cancellations, Xsolla wanted to help the developer/publisher community by creating the first Game Developers Carnival as a technology-driven alternative to empower individuals and companies to safely and effectively do business, in the most meta way possible,” said Alexander Agapitov, CEO of Xsolla, in a statement. “We invite all video game professionals worldwide to be a part of the Carnival, whether you’re an artist, programmer, in marketing or business development … come one, come all.”

Game Developer Carnival will take place in Your World. With it, you can build 3D booths to show off things like games and products. You can also make minigames and theme park simulations. Participating developers can construct virtual booths from premade templates or enlist digital artists to create custom booth designs.

Booths will be loaded into a virtual world where developers can engage attendees as exhibitors, host meetings, answer questions, collect resumes and more. Xsolla is partnering with matchmaking service MeetToMatch to enable participants to set up meetings using their expert scheduling tools.