Consumer spending on video games and related products in the United States continues to decline, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. For the February 2020 NPD report, total industry spending on hardware, new full games, and accessories dropped significantly. It was a slow month for new releases, and gaming fans are less likely to spend big on new hardware with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X coming this holiday.

February 2020 Dollar Sales Feb’19 Feb’20 Change Total Video Game Sales $1,061m $755m -29% Video Games Hardware $277m $183m -34% PC & Video Games Software (PC, Console and Portable; Physical and Full Game Digital Formats from the STEAM, PlayStation and Xbox platforms) $477m $307m -31% Video Games Accessories & Game Cards $308m $265m -11%

“February 2020 tracked spending across Video Game Hardware, Software, Accessories and Game Cards totaled $755 million, declining 29% when compared to a year ago,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “Late cycle hardware dynamics for PS4 and Xbox One as well as a lighter new release software slate drove the variance.”

February 2019 saw major new releases like Anthem, Far Cry: New Dawn, Metro: Exodus, and Jump Force. February 2020 had nothing. The top 20 best-selling games of the month includes zero new releases.

Sales are also down for the year through the first two months.

“Year-to-date 2020 tracked spending across Video Game Hardware, Software, Accessories, and Game Cards totaled $1.4 billion,” said Piscatella. “[That fell] 28% when compared to a year ago.”

Let’s get to the sales charts.

February 2020 NPD: The top 20 best-selling games of the month in the U.S.

NPD tracks physical sales at retailers, but it also gets digital data directly from publishers. But not every company participates. For example, Nintendo doesn’t share its first-party digital sales, and Activision Blizzard does not provide its Battle.net sales. This chart also does not include microtransactions, subscriptions, or anything beyond full-game sales. With those caveats in mind, it is best to think of this as a very useful snapshot of a much more dynamic industry.

These charts are sorted by dollar sales — not number of units sold.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto V Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Mario Kart 8* Ring Fit Adventure Madden NFL 20 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Minecraft# Luigi’s Mansion 3* Red Dead Redemption II The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Pokemon Sword* Just Dance 2020 FIFA 20 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Need for Speed: Heat New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*

* Digital sales not included

^ Steam sales not included

# Minecraft digital sales on Xbox and PlayStation included

Overall, software was down significantly — although that isn’t surprising or unexpected.

“Dollar sales of tracked video game software fell 36% in February compared to a year ago, to $307 million,” said Piscatella. “Declines were driven by the new release slate. Year-to-date software sales fell 33 percent when compared to prior year, to $618 million.”

People are holding off for next-gen and because February had a dearth of new releases.

“No new release video game of February 2020 reached the top 20 best-sellers chart. The best-selling new release of the month was The Yakuza Remastered Collection, placing as the 33rd best-selling game of the month.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare returned to the top of the chart, ranking as the best-selling game of February,” said Piscatella. “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the second best-selling game of 2020 to date, and remains the best-selling game over the 12 month period ending February.”

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

“Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 returned to the chart, ranking as the fifth best-selling game of February,” said Piscatella. “The title was promotionally priced across both digital (as low as $2.99) and physical retail (as low as $5) during the month.”

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

“Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot remains the best-selling game of 2020 year to date,” said Piscatella. “The title ranked as the fourth best-selling game of February. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was the only 2020 release to rank among the top 20 best-selling games in the month.”

Ring Fit Adventure

“Ring Fit Adventure moved up one position from its January ranking to become the No. 8 video game on the best-sellers chart in February,” said Piscatella. “The title also ranked as the second best-selling game on Nintendo Switch for the month, trailing only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.”

Top 10 games so far this year

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto V Madden NFL 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Mario Kart 8* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Ring Fit Adventure Minecraft#

Top 10 games of the last 12 months

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Borderlands 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Grand Theft Auto V Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Mario Kart 8*

Top 10 Xbox One Games in February 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Madden NFL 20 Grand Theft Auto V Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Borderlands 3 Red Dead Redemption II

Top 10 PS4 games in February 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto V Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Madden NFL 20 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Dreams FIFA 20 Need for Speed: Heat

Top 10 Nintendo Switch games in February 2020