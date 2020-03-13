Google is creating a website for people to screen their health and help them find testing sites at Target, Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart locations. The move is part of a public-private partnership to dispense COVID-19 testing to “millions of Americans” in the weeks ahead, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

The news was announced as President Trump declared a national emergency today in a White House press conference. Coronavirus cases have now been found in 46 states, and on Wednesday COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The federal government will point people to the Google website to fill out a screening questionnaire, state their symptoms and risk factors, and if necessary will be told the location of a drive-through testing option. Automated machines will then be used to return results in 24 to 36 hours.

About 1,700 engineers are creating the website today, President Trump said today.

As an emergency executive action announced by Trump today, the Department of Education will waive interest on student loans held by federal government agencies, and he instructed secretary of energy to buy crude oil reserves.

At midnight tonight, the United States will suspend travel from Europe, and U.S. citizens traveling into the country will be asked to take part in a voluntary 14-day quarantine.

Tech giants like Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft took part in a teleconference with White House CTO Michael Kratsios to discuss how artificial intelligence and tech can help combat coronavirus. A White House statement said the discussion touched on issues like the creation of tools. Public health officials and authorities from China to Singapore and beyond have used AI as part of solutions to detect and fight coronavirus since the novel disease emerged in December 2019.

Upon questioning by reporters at the press conference, Trump refused to take responsibility for the heretofore slow U.S. response to the pandemic. He also evaded questions about whether or not he needs to be tested for COVID-19, despite the fact that he was in close proximity days ago with a person who has tested positive — Fabio Wajngarten, press secretary to Brazil president Jair Bolsano. Eventually, after multiple reporters pressed him on the issue, Trump said he would get tested — but not, he said, because of his contact with the Brazilians.

Throughout the press conference, President Trump, Vice President Pence, and a roster of scientists and executives shook hands and touched the same mic.

