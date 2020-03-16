Nintendo announced that it will host an Indie World broadcast at 10 a.m. Pacific on March 17. You can watch it here.

In the past, these video presentations have coincided with the Game Developers Conference. But even with that event cancelled this year (it would’ve started today in San Francisco), Indie World will go on. The show will be 20 minutes long.

Switch has become a hotbed for indies, with many games reporting their best sales for the platform. In the past, we’ve seen some major announcements during Indie Worlds, including Cuphead‘s port for Switch and the reveal of Cadence of Hyrule.

This news is matching up with our earlier report that an Indie Showcase would be coming this week, with a Nintendo Direct to follow next week.