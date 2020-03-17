You may remember that I had some trouble figuring out how to maneuver through a scene in id Software’s Doom Eternal, which comes out on the consoles, the PC, and Stadia on March 20.

But never fear, once more into the breach. The second time around, I breezed through the puzzle that had me wandering a level for 10 minutes in a preview of Doom Eternal. I will feel validated and vindicated, however, when I start to hear other people complain that this isn’t an easy game. And there are many things that may trip you up as you try to force march your way to the end. Spoiler alert: Don’t watch the video if you want to solve the puzzles yourself. I was ecstatic every time I solved one of these.

I’ve been playing the game on and off for a few days, in between assignments, and I’ve made it to around the middle. And it has taken me a while because, admittedly, these puzzles can be quite puzzling.

I’ve included some examples of how you have to master the Jump, Double Jump, Dash control and the Double Dash control in order to make your way through seemingly impossible movement tricks. It took me a long time to figure each one of these out. But to save myself from further embarrassment on YouTube, I have included only the parts where I actually solved the puzzle.

id Software’s developers have been quite devilish in setting up mental challenges that have more to do with maneuvering than combat. The combat, by the way, is plenty hard. To get through the game quickly and review it, I’m playing it on easy. But if you want more challenges in the moment-to-moment decisions of combat, you should play it on harder levels.

Come back to this video if you want to see how to get through these areas. There’s one more than I didn’t include in the Arc Complex level that had me scratching my head as I was scaling a skyscraper. Ping me if you want to know how to solve this one. Once you learn the solution, you’ll laugh at how easy it is.

