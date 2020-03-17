After careful thought about the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and the best interest of our community, we will be producing GamesBeat Summit 2020 as a fully distributed, digital event — meaning there will be no centralized studios or physical location.

Many of you may have seen our original announcement from March 3 regarding GamesBeat Summit (April 28 and April 29) and our response to the coronavirus outbreak. The health and safety of our GamesBeat community, attendees, employees, and sponsors remains our top priority.

In this digital event, attendees can watch livestreamed and recorded talks, take part in online networking sessions and digital roundtables, access our gaming partners virtually, and more. GamesBeat Summit will provide the same great content and create digital networking experiences, all available remotely.

We will work directly with our partners and attendees to ensure the highest quality event. We are shifting resources away from physical spaces and equipment and toward:

distributed event experts

technical support for participant’s audio, video, and engagement

rehearsals

best-in-class video and engagement platforms

We will continue to be proactive in our communication and will follow up with more information about technology platforms and logistics in the coming days.

For the past few months, we’ve been assembling a cast of around 75 speakers from around the game industry, and we are converting our original schedule for a physical event into an online one, with many of the same guests. We’ll be posting that agenda as soon as we confirm participation.

We are committed to supporting the games community during this time with an exceptional online event experience where we can tap into not just our GamesBeat website (which reaches over 6 million people per month) but also the community of developers, executives, marketers, investors, and gamers we’ve built over the years.

If you are interested in attending GamesBeat Summit online, we invite you to purchase your pass here. All currently registered attendees have been notified by our team regarding updates to their purchases.

Thank you,

— Dean Takahashi and the GamesBeat Summit Team