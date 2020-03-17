Beat Saber is one of virtual reality’s biggest hits, and the laser-sword rhythm dancing game has now reached a major sales milestone. Developer Beat Games Studio revealed today on Twitter that Beat Saber surpassed 2 million copies sold. Fans have also purchased more than 10 million songs as downloadable content.

Beat Saber is available on Steam, Oculus, and PlayStation 4 for $30. It originally debuted in Early Access on Steam in May 2018, and it quickly turned into the standout hit for PC VR headsets like the HTC Vive. In November 2018, Beat Games Studio has ported Beat Saber to PlayStation VR, which opened the game up to a console audience. Now, the game is available to play on just about any VR device including the standalone Oculus Quest.

But Beat Games hasn’t just spent the last couple of years pushing Beat Saber to new platforms. It has also kept the game fresh with regular content updates. For $2 a piece, you can add a dozens of new songs to slash your way through. These includes tunes from bands like Green Day, Panic At The Disco, and Imagine Dragons.

And fans are obviously showing up to purchase these songs with an average of five songs sold per copy of Beat Saber. That suggest that players are coming back to the game over and over looking for new experiences and content.

Beat Games also plans to keep supporting Beat Saber. And it should have no trouble doing so. Facebook acquired the studio in November 26, which makes it a first-party Oculus developer.