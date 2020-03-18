Behaviour Interactive and NetEase revealed that Dead by Daylight Mobile will launch on iOS and Android on April 16.

The “preregistration” for the multiplayer horror game is available to gamers on the official website. Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror game where one crazed killer hunts four humans in a terrifying night setting.

In a game of cat and mouse, the evil player can take on the role of iconic killers such as Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, or a Demogorgon from Netflix’s Stranger Things. The humans try to save each other and escape by using stealth movement.

It’s truly scary, and that’s why its audience has been growing since 2016. The game has more than 15 million downloads, and it has helped the Montreal company grow to more than 600 employees. The game is currently available on the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Dead by Daylight Mobile will be fully optimized and offer the same gameplay and modes that fans enjoy on the PC and consoles, with new controls and an experience created for smartphones and tablets.

Asian territories will receive Dead by Daylight Mobile on a date to be announced by NetEase.