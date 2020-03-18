Google today launched the second Android 11 developer preview with hinge angle detection support, call screening improvements, and new ops in the Neural Networks API. You can download Android 11 DP2 now from developer.android.com — if you have the previous preview, Google will also be pushing an over-the-air (OTA) update. The release includes a preview SDK with system images for the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL, as well as the official Android Emulator.

Google launched Android 11 DP1 in February, the earliest Android developer preview it has ever released. Last year, Google used the Android Beta Program, which lets you get early Android builds via over-the-air updates on select devices. This year, however, Google is not making the first previews available as betas (you’ll need to manually flash your device). In other words, Android 11 is not ready for early adopters to try, just developers. Like DP1, Android 11 DP2 is only available on eight Pixel phones. That’s a tiny slice of the over 2.5 billion monthly active Android devices — the main reason developers are eager to see what’s new for the platform in the first place. Google will likely release Android 11 to more phones in DP3 or by the first beta. To help Google keep the previews coming, you can give feedback and report bugs here.

Android 11 DP1 brought 5G experiences, people and conversations improvements, Neural Networks API 1.3, privacy and security features, Google Play System updates, app compatibility, connectivity, image and camera improvements, and low latency tweaks. DP2 builds on those with a few notable additions.

Android 11 DP2 features

Here’s the rundown of the new features added as part of Android 11 Developer Preview 2:

Preview/Beta schedule

After you’ve flashed Android 11 onto your device or fired up the Android Emulator, you’ll want to update your Android Studio environment with the Android 11 Preview SDK (set up guide). Then install your current production app and test all of the user flows. For a complete rundown on what’s new, check the API overview, API reference, and behavior changes.

The goal of the developer previews is to let early adopters and developers play with the build early so they can explore new features and APIs for apps, test for compatibility, and give feedback. Normally, more details would be shared during Google’s developer conference in May, but given that event has been canceled, Google will likely adjust how it reveals more information. Either way, expect more new features and capabilities in subsequent previews and betas.

Last year, there were six betas. This year, there will be three developer previews and three betas. Here’s the preview/beta schedule for Android 11:

February: Developer Preview 1 (Early baseline build focused on developer feedback, with new features, APIs, and behavior changes.)

March: Developer Preview 2 (Incremental update with additional features, APIs, and behavior changes.)

April: Developer Preview 3 (Incremental update for stability and performance.)

May: Beta 1 (Initial beta-quality release, over-the-air update to early adopters who enroll in Android Beta.)

June: Beta 2 (Platform Stability milestone. Final APIs and behaviors. Play publishing opens.)

Q3: Beta 3 (Release candidate build.)

Q3: Final release (Android 11 release to AOSP and ecosystem.)

Google is asking developers to make their apps compatible with Android 11 so that their users can expect a seamless transition when they upgrade. “We recommend doing the work early, so you can release a compatible update by Android 11 Beta 1,” Google VP of engineering Dave Burke wrote today. “This lets you get feedback from the larger group of Android 11 Beta users.”