Overwatch revealed today that Echo will be the team-based shooter’s next playable hero.

This will be the first character that Blizzard Entertainment has added to Overwatch since Sigma‘s release in July. This is the longest gap between new heroes since launch. Blizzard is also working on Overwatch 2, which does not yet have a release date.

We first saw Echo at the end of McCree’s animated short, which came out in November 2018. After that, it was only a matter of time before she would come to the game, although it was unclear if Blizzard would release Echo for Overwatch or wait for the sequel.

So far, the reveal has only shown off Echo’s origin, giving us a glimpse at the creation of this advanced robot. You can watch it below.

Introducing Echo. An evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence, Echo represents the cutting edge of technology.

We don’t know anything about Echo’s weapons or abilities, or when she’ll be available. Once she is released, she’ll become Overwatch’s 32nd hero.

Overwatch launched back in May 2016. It available on Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC. The shooter has been a big hit for Blizzard, attracting over 50 million players. Things have quieted down for the title a bit as Blizzard focuses on Overwatch 2, but the release of this new hero should bring some excitement back to the game.