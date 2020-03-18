Sony and Microsoft have both revealed the tech specs for their upcoming next-gen consoles. On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti discuss what is under the hood of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Also in the news, Nintendo held an Indie World Showcase and The NPD Group revealed its latest monthly report. Join us, won’t you?

In addition to the news, the GamesBeat Decides crew also goes in depth on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Nintendo’s social-life simulator is launching this week, and Jeff gives his review thoughts on this episode.