Microsoft is adding a new category of rewards to its Netflix-style subscription service for games. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks are launching today to give subscribers in-game bonuses in a number of free-to-play and live-service releases. This should give gaming fans in the Xbox ecosystem even more reasons to get and maintain an active subscription to Game Pass.

As part of the first round of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, Microsoft is rolling out content for Phantasy Star Online 2, World of Tanks: Mercenaries, Sea of Thieves, and Smite. Here’s a quick breakdown of that content:

PSO 2 players get unique emotes and cosmetics like an Xbox jacket.

World of Tanks perks include three powerful tanks automatically unlocked.

Sea of Thieves players get Ori-inspired cosmetics including gorgeous sails.

Smite fans get a bundle that comes with five of the playable god characters as well as cosmetic skins and voice packs.

By adding perks for live-service games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now has appeal to an even wider audience. While millions of people love downloading and trying games from the service’s robust library, many others like to pick a game and stick with it. Often those games are free whether you are in Game Pass or not. But now, Game Pass Ultimate gets you something extra for those live services on top of everything else.

This is something that services on PC have done for a while. Discord Nitro and Twitch Prime both dole out these bonuses to keep players coming back.

In addition to the perks, Microsoft is also adding new games to Xbox Game Pass.

Coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC

Astrologaster

Bleeding Edge

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

The Surge 2

Coming to Xbox Game Pass for console

March 19

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Kona

The Surge 2

March 24