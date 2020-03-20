Presented by Penguin CBD

You’ve begun your quest for the best CBD oil, and have discovered that there are hundreds of brands and products in this space. From isolates to broad-spectrum to whole-plant extract, from olive oil to coconut oil to MCT oil, from natural to orange to outlandishly exotic flavors, there is a plethora of CBD oils to choose from. Ahead, the 15 best CBD oils online.

1. Penguin CBD ($105)

Milligrams per bottle: 1,000

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, it’s THC-free cookies-and-cream flavored CBD oil. What a time to be alive! Penguin has a variety of delicious flavors — including mint, citrus, natural and strawberry — but we haven’t seen (or tasted) anything quite like their Oreo-inspired CBD isolate oil, with perfectly flavorless MCT oil as the carrier. The potent 1,000-milligram-per-bottle blend packs a punch, but for folks new to CBD and not quite sure how to dose, the yummy cookie-flavored CBD oil comes in 600-milligram and 250-milligram bottles as well. Penguin also offers mouthwatering CBD gummies and CBD capsules, as well as CBD cream.

2. Charlotte’s Web ($149)

Milligrams per bottle: 1,500

This top-rated CBD product is known as “the flagship formula that started an industry.” Charlotte’s Web is one of the oldest and most respected brands in the industry, and their blend of olive oil and high-quality Colorado-grown hemp has helped support many a wellness routine. Opt for the mint-chocolate flavor to add a little sweetness, or keep it simple with the classic variety.

3. Infinite CBD ($49)

Milligrams per bottle: 1,000

Infinite CBD provides a high-quality CBD isolate oil at a competitive price. With Colorado-grown hemp and coconut oil to carry the CBD, this plain oil has no sugar or added flavors, making it accessible to consumers with a variety of tastes and preferences.

4. Basic CBD ($90)

Milligrams per bottle: 1,000

Keep things simple with Basic CBD. Zero THC, MCT oil, non-GMO Colorado-grown hemp (sensing a theme here?) and no added flavors or frills. Basic CBD uses CO2 extraction to guarantee that no solvents get into their tincture, and they have a certificate of analysis (COA) available on their site.

5. Love Always, Liz ($99)

Milligrams per bottle: 1,200

Love Always, Liz provides a high-dose full-spectrum oil. Though it is under the 0.3 percent legal limit of THC, it has terpenes and other adjacent phytocannabinoids to support the effects of CBD. This formula uses non-GMO Colorado-grown hemp from a GMP-certified farm, is blended with MCT coconut oil, and has no added flavors or dyes.

6. +Plus CBD Oil Gold Drops ($109)

Milligrams per bottle: 1,500

With three flavors (goji berry, peppermint and plain), and non-GMO, CO2-extracted hemp, +Plus CBD Oil has created a full-spectrum CBD oil to help support wellness regimens. The brand is vertically integrated, offering full traceability, meaning transparency in the process, from the hemp seed all the way to the shelves.

7. Onyx & Rose Pure Bloom Orange ($99)

Milligrams per bottle: 1,000

Onyx & Rose offers an array of “the most effective cannabinoids,” including CBD (of course), CBG, CBN and CBC. This broad-spectrum CBD oil uses a fresh orange flavor to add some zing, and it has absolutely zero THC. The tincture is derived from organically grown American hemp. To sweeten the citrus-flavored deal, their products have a 90-day return policy.

8. Lord Jones Royal Oil ($100)

Milligrams per bottle: 1,000

Lord Jones Royal Oil is made with just two essential ingredients: broad-spectrum CBD and pure grapeseed oil; they made this blend for the purist, with no flavoring or coloring. This multipurpose bottle of CBD oil acts as a supplement and a topical, depending on use.

9. Buzzn Bliss CBD ($70)

Milligrams per bottle: 500

The toxin-free, organic Buzzn CBD oil was created by pharmacists, and the orange-flavored Bliss version is particularly fresh tasting (they recommended using it in a pineapple-orange smoothie or sprinkled on a salad). With Colorado-sourced hemp, the oil was manufactured in an FDA-inspected and NSA-certified facility using CO2 extraction; the transparency of the process is available via COA on the site. In keeping with their commitment to the environment, their packaging is made of 50 percent post-consumer waste material and 100 percent recyclable paper.

10. Juna Nightcap CBD ($98)

Milligrams per bottle: 750

A new kind of nightcap, Juna’s hemp sleep drops include phytocannabinoids and antioxidants to help users nod off peacefully and quickly. Chamomile and mint blend harmoniously with the MCT coconut oil and Vermont-grown full-spectrum hemp. Slip into a sound slumber in no time.

11. Winged Balance Oil ($60)

Milligrams per bottle: 720 for 60 ml

Winged is a brand dedicated to serving women’s health. Their CBD oil was uniquely formulated for “women looking for balance.” To relieve stress and anxiety, which they report women experience more frequently than men, CBD and evening primrose unite to help relaxation while supporting healthy hormone function and skin radiance. The peppermint-flavored CBD is organically grown in the U.S.

12. Populum Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil ($179)

Milligrams per bottle: 1,000

Populum uses Colorado-sourced CBD to create full-spectrum hemp extracts, including their premium 1,000-milligram tinctures. Their award-winning orange flavor is citrusy and bright, and particularly welcoming for users averse to the taste of hemp. One of the cooler aspects of Populum is that they offer a complete refund within 30 days if you don’t like the product. In their words: “If you’re just not that into us within the first month, we’ll offer a full refund. Simple and honest.”

13. Luna Volta Nova ($92)

Milligrams per bottle: 600

This small-batch, organic, full-spectrum oil from Luna Volta ticks all the right boxes. Their product is ethically sourced from small farms in the U.S. The oil has just two (high-quality) ingredients: organic coconut MCT oil and organic, full-spectrum, phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) hemp extract. And, to round out their green credentials, their packaging is 100 percent biodegradable … and plantable! The boxes are embedded with wildflower seeds, which are beneficial to the declining bee population in the United States.

14. LEEF Organics Thrival ($100)

Milligrams per bottle: 375

Benefit from many parts of the hemp plant in LEEF Organics’ proprietary blend, which incorporates aminos, enzymes and fatty acids in an effort to nourish both your brain and your body. Their whole-plant, cold-pressed fermentation process is proprietary, which they say yields “the cleanest form of CBD extract possible.”

15. Green Gorilla Hemp & Olive Oil ($45)

Milligrams per bottle: 1,500

Green Gorilla offers a unique type of packaging: a pump bottle to fine-tune the dose, with 10 milligrams per pump (with the 1,500-milligram dose option). The CBD comes from non-GMO hemp and is part of a whole-plant, full-spectrum extract. The formula is made with zero parabens, toxic chemicals, pesticides or synthetic fragrances. Another unique aspect of Green Gorilla is that they’re one of the few brands to use heart-healthy, delicious olive oil as their carrier for CBD.

