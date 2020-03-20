If you’re working from home and get paid to play video games, then odds are good you’re enjoying Call of Duty: Warzone.

In just 10 days, the free-to-play battle royale game Warzone has accumulated 30 million players, according to Activision Blizzard and developer Infinity Ward.

Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play #Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community . Jump in and play for free now. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/KFKhb8CNNK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 20, 2020

I’ve been distracted by Doom Eternal, but as soon as I finish, I’ll be getting back to playing Warzone. It’s a lot of fun, more so than lat year’s Call of Duty: Blackout, which was just a mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Among the new things in it is Plunder Mode, where the goal is to gather as much money in the game as possible in a time limit.

The game hit 6 million players in its first 24 hours on the PC and consoles. That’s a pretty good outcome for a battle royale mode that could have been an also-ran in a world full of battle royale games. In four days, the total was 15 million.

One of the things I like about it is that you can use your loadout from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. I’m level 86 in that game’s multiplayer, with fully leveled-up loadouts.

When you parachute into Warzone’s Verdansk map, you only have a pistol. You have to scavenge for better weapons, and it isn’t that hard to find something like a light machine gun. But during the match, you can either use your money to purchase a loadout drop or otherwise get a random loadout drop. That means that when a box parachutes into the match, you can run to it and choose one of your own loadouts.

The game is also good about keeping you occupied, even if you get taken out early. If you are killed, you go to a Gulag. Then you fight a 1-on-1 match with another player. If you win, you can parachute back into the game with your existing three-person squad. Your squad mates can also purchase your return at a “buy station.”

I’ve found that it pays to be stealthy and camp out in the center of the map, or where you think the circle will be at the end. Then you can pick off some of the people running into your sector. I managed to get second place doing that, as you can see in the video. But I still need to play a lot more.