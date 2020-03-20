On this week’s episode of How Games Make Money, host Jeff Grubb speaks with Spawn On Me founder Kahlief Adams. Spawn On Me is a podcast about people of color working in video games. Adams started the show six years ago, and he has slowly turned it into a small business.

For most of those six years, Adams spent money out of his own pocket to keep producing the podcast. And that’s often still true for Spawn On Me today. But Adams believes the show is important. And sometimes the story of running a business in the world of video games is about the hustles that haven’t yet paid off.

