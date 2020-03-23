Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now, and I love it. I’m still playing every day, and the music is one of the things that keeps me coming back. I especially love the main theme, but I found myself wishing that someone would pickitup. Thankfully, Ska Tune Network is here to do exactly that.

Ska Tune Network is a YouTube channel that Florida musician Jeremy Hunter runs. On their channel, Hunter performs ska covers as well as original songs where they often play all of the instruments in the arrangement. And this morning, Hunter put out a ska-jazz cover of the theme for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You can listen to it here or by clicking play above.

And you can find more of Ska Tune Network on Spotify or support them on Patreon.