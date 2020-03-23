HyperX launched its new ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile today. This is a universal grip case for smartphones that improves comfort for gaming while also charging your battery. It’s the kind of device that can alleviate a lot of the pain points of playing something like Fortnite on the go.

The HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile is available now on Amazon and the HyperX store for $60. It fits most phones and features a built-in wireless Qi charging pad. This enables the Clutch’s 3,000mAh battery to replenish your phone’s charge while you play games. Of course, this only works if your phone also supports Qi charging — otherwise, you can plug in a USB cable to get power.

This combination of comfort and charging makes the ChargePlay Clutch ideal for people who find themselves playing Call of Duty Mobile while away from a wall plug. Gaming is still one of the biggest drains on power for smartphones, and the Clutch is an excellent way to mitigate that concern.

Even if the Qi energy output is strong enough to fast-charge your phone while you’re gaming, it’ll still prevent your play session from having a significant drain.

But it’s the form factor that really makes the mobile Clutch such a good idea. By adding the hand grips, it can have a drastic effect on the comfort of playing a mobile shooter with a touchscreen. This makes it worth the effort of digging the Clutch out of a bag. I’m going to get a smartphone gaming experience that won’t cramp my hands, and I’ll also get a charge in the process.

You should have a mobile battery pack for your phone regardless. And the ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile is so clever that it’s easily the one I would recommend for anyone who play mobile shooters.

The HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile is available now for $60. HyperX sent a sample unit to GamesBeat for the purpose of this review.