“Customer advocacy” is emerging as a key driver of customer satisfaction and engagement in financial services. Customer advocacy is a perception by the customer that the institution has their best interest in mind. This perception is developed over time through a variety of interactions and touchpoints. It includes the institution’s digital services, customer service representatives, marketing, and pricing, says Katy Gibson, VP of application products at Envestnet | Yodlee.

Traditionally customers of financial institutions have had high barriers to switching providers. With the advent of digital account opening, transparent pricing, and the entrance of digital neo banks to the market, it’s becoming easier than ever than ever for consumers to shop around and switch banks. The main way banks can compete is through differentiated servicing – my bank knows me, understands my needs, helps me reach my financial goals, etc.

Best practices include optimizing and automating digital interactions for day-to-day financial management and having knowledgeable staff to help customers with more complex requests. At the core of these activities is to have a holistic, evolving view of the customer over time.

Data analytics and AI are at the core of future solutions. This means moving from communication to conversation by capturing both implicit and explicit data, and creating a “living” customer profile that changes as the customer goals and behaviors change.

“For us this means capturing both implicit data derived through the enrichment of the customer’s financial data points, and explicit data about the customer’s financial goals and needs captured through various digital channels to create personal experiences,” Gibson says. “The associated data models can help fuel personalized experiences, targeted offers, and the ability to predict customer needs.”

As an example, if a customer indicates that they want to buy a home, how can you help? Can you tell them about their spending patterns and improve their budgeting? Can you provide peer comparisons around what others like you who want to buy a house are doing? What are their spending and saving strategies? Do you have an app that helps them automate savings for a down payment? Can you provide educational content about the things that they need to know before investing or buying a house, and finally, do you have a mortgage offer that can help meet their needs?

“It’s a feedback loop that asks what you’re doing with the actionable information gathered from the consumer,” explains Gibson. “How does that mindset permeate throughout your organization?”

