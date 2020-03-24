On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, reviews editor Mike Minotti explains his review of Half-Life: Alyx. The new VR Half-Life marks a full return for the series, but it’s not the revolution that some are making it out to be. It’s also a stressful game that is tough to play in these stressful times. Mike then joins editor Jeff Grubb in talking about the lovely escapism of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Join us, won’t you?

In the news, GameStop cares more about money than people. Animal Crossing is selling well. And Nintendo is going after Dreams players who use its characters. Jeff also talks about Nvidia’s new DLSS 2.0 technology.

Topics discussed