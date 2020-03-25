Bethesda announced today that Doom Eternal has had the best launch weekend of any game in the franchise’s history.

The publisher did not specify how many copies it sold, but Bethesda did note that the launch weekend doubled the launch weekend revenue for the last entry in the series, 2016’s Doom. That game came out in May, and by July it had sold 2 million copies on PC.

Bethesda also revealed that Doom Eternal was the best-selling game on Steam for the week, and that it had over 100,000 concurrent players on the platform.

Doom Eternal launched on March 20 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s the biggest first-person shooter release of the year so far. In fact, it’s the first big FPS to come out since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare debuted last October. Our review called Eternal the best Doom ever, and we’re talking about a franchise that goes all the way back to 1993.

A Switch port of the shooter is coming at a later date, which should help boost sales even more.