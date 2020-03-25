Publisher Glu Mobile has launched its Disney Sorcerer’s Arena mobile game on iOS and Android. Hopefully this will keep more people occupied while dealing with stay-at-home rules around the world.

Sorcerer’s Arena features Disney and Pixar characters in a kind of battle not unlike Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes, another Disney-based hit in the $86 billion mobile gaming industry.

The game has single-player and player-vs.-player modes for competitive-minded players. For Disney, this collaboration with Glu is one more example of its focus on finding key developers to make games based on its intellectual properties.

The game is an important one for Glu, which recently said this is one of four major titles that the company is launching in 2020. Glu recently reported its fourth quarter were $112.9 million, up 18% for the quarter ended December 31. Seven major games such as Design Home and Covet Fashion generate the bulk of those revenues. Glu’s catalog are a mix of both original and licensed games.

It’s a game that will test Disney’s own strategy in games. Disney has been focused on licensing titles, particularly in the mobile space, with very little activity in PCs and consoles. But the rare titles in PCs and consoles have been big ones, such as Electronic Arts’ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac.