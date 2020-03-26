We got to see more of Bravely Default II during today’s Nintendo Direct Mini, and a demo for the Square Enix role-playing game is out now on Switch. The full game releases sometime this year.

Nintendo announced Bravely Default II during the last Direct in December. We only got a short look at the title then, but today’s video presentation gave us a briefing on the game’s characters (along with an explanation of the franchise’s basic battle mechanics).

Don’t be confused, but this is actually the third game in the franchise. The original Bravely Default came out for the Nintendo 3DS in 2012, and it sold over 1 million copies. Bravely Second followed in 2015.

Nintendo noted in the Direct that it will be sending out surveys looking for feedback from the demo, which will then impact development of the main game.