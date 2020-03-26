Epic Games will publish new titles from three well-known and respected game studios: Gen Design (maker of The Last Guardian), Playdead (Inside, Limbo), and Remedy Entertainment (Control). The projects will be released under Epic Games Publishing, a new multiplatform publishing effort with a developer-first approach.

The North Carolina-based Epic Games is on an expansion path, thanks to the riches from its Fortnite franchise, and now it is working with outside game studios to bring new games to the market. This move will help it diversify beyond Fortnite and the Unreal Engine, and it will also help populate the Epic Games Store with new titles.

And Epic said its approach to publishing fundamentally changes the developer/publisher model, and aims to have the most developer-friendly terms in the industry, so that creators can focus on making great games.

Full creative freedom and ownership

Image Credit: Remedy

Developers retain 100% of all intellectual property and full creative control of their work. Epic Games Publishing will cover up to 100% of development costs, from developer salaries to go-to-market expenses such as quality assurance, localization, marketing, and all publishing costs.

It will have 50-50 profit sharing. Epic said developers will earn a fair share for their work. Once costs are recouped, developers earn at least 50% of all profits.

“We’re building the publishing model we always wanted for ourselves when we worked with publishers,” said Tim Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Epic Games, in a statement.

“Gen DESIGN, Remedy, and Playdead are among the most innovative and talented studios in the industry, with strong visions for their next games,” said Hector Sanchez, head of Epic Games Publishing, in a statement. “They will have full creative control, while Epic will provide a solid foundation of project funding and services.”

Additional information, development partners, and games will be announced in the coming months.