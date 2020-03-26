Nintendo is bringing back one of its better and more obscure handheld properties. The publisher announced Club House Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 5. This is a followup to the excellent Clubhouse Games for Nintendo DS from 2006.

51 tabletop classics are coming together on #NintendoSwitch in #ClubhouseGames: 51 Worldwide Classics! Play games like Mancala, Hanafuda, Darts, and more to your heart’s content with friends & family! Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics releases 6/5.https://t.co/B7AED0GRIb pic.twitter.com/CTKgDuMJ3T — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 26, 2020

Like the original, Club House Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is a collection of traditional tabletop games like checkers, go, and backgammon, but it also includes some stranger virtual toys as well. Nintendo announced the game during its Nintendo Direct Mini video event today, and it included a full list of all 51 games. Here they are:

Mancala Hanafuda Backgammon Renegade Checkers President Dominoes Speed Hare and hounds Blackjack Four-in-a-row Chess Shogi Mini Shogi Ludo Riichi Mahjong Sevens Golf Darts Texas Hold’em Nine Men’s Morris Air Hockey War Carrom Chinese Checkers Yacht Dice Takoyaki Billards Hex Spider Solitaire Gomoku Matching Bowling Shooting Gallery Slot Cars Dots and Boxes Hit and Blow Pig’s Tail Mahjong Solitaire Last Card Fishing Klondie Solitaire Toy Tennis Toy Soccer Toy Curling Toy Boxing Toy Baseball Battle Tanks Team Tanks Sliding Puzzle 6-Ball Puzzle

Those may all sound like the most generic and boring games ever, but Clubhouse Games for DS proves that Nintendo can make even virtual darts fun.

One of the best things about Clubhouse Games on DS is its support for multiplayer. For many of its games, you could play on multiple systems even if only one person owned a copy. Those features are coming back, along with support for online multiplayer in certain games.

Maybe this is the excuse I need to finally learn how to play go.