Nintendo is bringing back one of its better and more obscure handheld properties. The publisher announced Club House Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 5. This is a followup to the excellent Clubhouse Games for Nintendo DS from 2006.

Like the original, Club House Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is a collection of traditional tabletop games like checkers, go, and backgammon, but it also includes some stranger virtual toys as well. Nintendo announced the game during its Nintendo Direct Mini video event today, and it included a full list of all 51 games. Here they are:

  1. Mancala
  2. Hanafuda
  3. Backgammon
  4. Renegade
  5. Checkers
  6. President
  7. Dominoes
  8. Speed
  9. Hare and hounds
  10. Blackjack
  11. Four-in-a-row
  12. Chess
  13. Shogi
  14. Mini Shogi
  15. Ludo
  16. Riichi Mahjong
  17. Sevens
  18. Golf
  19. Darts
  20. Texas Hold’em
  21. Nine Men’s Morris
  22. Air Hockey
  23. War
  24. Carrom
  25. Chinese Checkers
  26. Yacht Dice
  27. Takoyaki
  28. Billards
  29. Hex
  30. Spider Solitaire
  31. Gomoku
  32. Matching
  33. Bowling
  34. Shooting Gallery
  35. Slot Cars
  36. Dots and Boxes
  37. Hit and Blow
  38. Pig’s Tail
  39. Mahjong Solitaire
  40. Last Card
  41. Fishing
  42. Klondie Solitaire
  43. Toy Tennis
  44. Toy Soccer
  45. Toy Curling
  46. Toy Boxing
  47. Toy Baseball
  48. Battle Tanks
  49. Team Tanks
  50. Sliding Puzzle
  51. 6-Ball Puzzle

Those may all sound like the most generic and boring games ever, but Clubhouse Games for DS proves that Nintendo can make even virtual darts fun.

One of the best things about Clubhouse Games on DS is its support for multiplayer. For many of its games, you could play on multiple systems even if only one person owned a copy. Those features are coming back, along with support for online multiplayer in certain games.

Maybe this is the excuse I need to finally learn how to play go.