Nintendo released a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini presentation today, and with it came the out-of-nowhere launch of Panzer Dragoon Remake for Switch.

We knew that this game was coming, but the on-rails shooter didn’t have an release date. Nintendo often likes to have some kind of “surprise, it’s out today” reveal for its Directs. This time, the honor goes to Panzer Dragoon.

The original Panzer Dragoon came out in 1995 for the Sega Saturn. This remake features updated graphics. Panzer Dragoon’s sequel, Panzer Dragoon II: Zwei, is also getting a remake, but it does not have a release date. Sorry, RPG fans, no word on a Panzer Dragoon Saga remake yet.

Panzer Dragoon Remake is also coming to Stadia, but that’s happening at a later date.