Riot Games has released some specific details about one of the heroes coming to its team-based shooter, Valorant.

Sage is a healer who can resurrect dead allies. She can also launch an orb that creates a slowing field when it hits the ground. Anyone caught in the field with will be slowed, unable to jump, and make more noise when trying to move. She has another orb that can heal, and Sage can also conjure a solid wall that can help protect her team. So, if your frame of reference is Overwatch, she’s a got a bit of Mercy, Moira, and Mei in her.

Valorant is coming out for PC this summer. The free-to-play game is an important release for Riot, which has been a one game studio for years with its focus on League of Legends. Not it has recently released the digital card game Runeterra into open beta, and the studio is also working on a fighting game.

Valorant is a team-based shooter. It looks to do for Counter-Strike what Overwatch did for Team Fortress 2, specifically add some MOBA influences in the way of character abilities. And in these kinds of games, support heroes like Sage that can heal and revive teammates are often the most important characters you can have in your team.