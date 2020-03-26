Nintendo hasn’t announced a lot of first-party releases for 2020, but one game that we’ve known is coming for a while is Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. Now, that open-world action-RPG has a release date. Nintendo and developer Monolith Soft are launching the updated Wii game on May 29.

Xenoblade Chronicles is a sci-fi/fantasy role-playing game. It tells the story of Shulk, which many Nintendo fans will know from Super Smash Bros. The game features action-heavy battles and a massive open world. Director Tetsuya Takahashi specifically designed the game and its environments to overwhelm the player with scale.

This is the second re-release for Xenoblade Chronicles. After the game debuted for Wii in 2010 in Japan, Nintendo finally launched it in North America in 2012. It then released Xenoblade Chronicles 3D for 3DS in 2015. Now, the game is getting another chance on Switch where it joins its sequel, Xenoblade Chronicles 2.