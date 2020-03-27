Skillz, which has a platform for mobile esports, is launching mobile game tournaments to raise donations for the American Red Cross.

Starting on Saturday and running over the weekend, Skillz will host mobile game tournaments where players can donate to the American Red Cross, in hopes of alleviating severe blood shortages caused by COVID-19.

Through proceeds from mobile esports tournaments, Skillz will help the American Red Cross ensure a safe and reliable blood supply for patients in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Donating money is simple. Skillz players will be able to contribute simply by entering Skillz mobile game tournaments. Tournament proceeds will enable continued delivery of the vital American Red Cross mission nationwide.

To enter a tournament, download:

Bubble Shooter Tournaments

Cube Cube

Dominoes Gold

Strike! Bowling

Solitaire Cube

Block Blitz

Solitaire Tour

Bubble Shooter Arena

21 Blitz

Spider Solitaire Cube

Pro Pool – Ultimate 8 Ball

Bubble Shooter League

Jewel Blitz

DiamondStrike

Bubble Cube 2

Blackout Blitz

Big Run Solitaire

Look for the code “Red Cross COVID19G4G” event.

Skillz helps nonprofit partners reach a younger mobile-first demographic, launch large-scale digital fundraisers with little to no overhead, and easily engage new donors in fun, fair, and meaningful competitions. Skillz previously hosted the largest charity tournament in mobile esports history by partnering with Susan G. Komen, and raising more than $120,000 from more than 25,000 people participating in mobile game competitors during just 10 days of tournaments.