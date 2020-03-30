Mario is turning 35 years old this year. And as everyone knows, you celebrate a 35th anniversary with the gift of remasters. And that’s apparently Nintendo’s plan. The company is remastering 3D Mario games like 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy and bringing them to Switch. And on this week’s GamesBeat Decides, reviews editor Mike Minotti and PC gaming editor Jeff Grubb breaks down that news and more.
The crew also breaks down the latest Nintendo Direct mini, GameStop closing stores, and Nintendo Switch’s availability.
Mike and Jeff then spend more time talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which continues to save their lives. Mike has also spent time with Doom Eternal and Bravely Default II’s demo. Jeff played some Roundguard and Good Job.
Topics discussed
- Nintendo is celebrating Mario’s 35th anniversary
- 3D Mario collection
- Paper Mario
- Mario movie
- Super Nintendo World
- More
- Nintendo Direct
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- Bravely Default II demo
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake launch
- Arms character in Smash
- Club House Games
- Star Wars Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Racer
- GameStop to close 320 of its 5,500 stores in 2020
- Nintendo Switch is selling out
- Doom Eternal breaks franchise record for opening week sales
- SGDQ 2020 postponed
- Bravely Default II
- Doom Eternal
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Roundguard
- Good Job