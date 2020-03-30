Microsoft’s writing assistant for Microsoft 365 users is getting new AI-powered features like Rewrite Suggestions, which lets you highlight a sentence and then right-click for multiple AI-generated revision ideas, and is coming to Chrome and Edge browser extensions and Outlook.com. AI Editor can also now review text for more gender-related inclusivity and issues that can arise like brevity, formality, or lack of clarity, and review edit recommendations in a dashboard. Similarity Checker is also being introduced today with a plagiarism checker and the ability to check whether a paper includes necessary citations.

Microsoft’s Editor was first introduced in 2016 for Word, and it has always been able to do basic spelling and grammar corrections, as well as recognize things like when you use certain words or expressions too often or take actions like removing adverbs. The Microsoft Editor is currently available in more than 20 languages, and its AI models were built using Azure Machine Learning.

Experts who spoke with VentureBeat around the beginning of the year said advances in text generation and other language-based AI are among the greatest advances in the field of the artificial intelligence.

Upgrades to 365’s AI text editor were released today alongside a number of changes, such as merging Office 365 with Microsoft 365. Both offer productivity apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, but Office 365 currently has 38 million paid subscribers and 200 million monthly active business users.

New Microsoft 365 features that will begin rolling out today and continue over the coming weeks include new Edge web browser features like alerts when a password is compromised and the launch of the Microsoft Family Safety app for location tracking and screen time management across Android, iOS, and Xbox operating systems. Also new today: Money in Excel, which lets you add accounts from over 10,000 financial institutions to power personal finance management in spreadsheets.

Presenter Coach, which uses AI to teach people how to make better PowerPoint presentations, also got an update today that critiques monotone voice expression and offers suggestions about how to phrase your work. New Presenter Coach features will be available in preview for Microsoft 365 subscribers.

In other app growth numbers shared today, Skype is seeing 40 million users a day, with usage up 70% month over month. Earlier this month, Microsoft Teams reported it has 44 million daily active users.