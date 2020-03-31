Activision confirmed one of its worst-kept secrets: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is now out on the PlayStation 4.

The move surprised no one, as the trailer leaked via a PlayStation Store listing, and other details of the remaster were exposed by a data miner over the weekend.

The remaster includes the single-player campaign for Modern Warfare 2, which originally debuted in 2009 and smashed the sales records at the time, with 4.7 million copies sold on the first day. The visuals include 4K resolution and HDR support on the console, and the framerate is uncapped. It also runs on ultrawide monitors on the PC.

And before all that, the remaster’s wordy official title — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Campaign Remastered — was spotted on a video games rating board.

The game was controversial when it came out because of a scene, dubbed No Russian, where terrorists slaughtered civilians in an airport in Russia.

The campaign features improved texture resolution and detail, revamped animation, and remastered audio. The game was originally developed by Infinity Ward, which also made last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and this remaster was created by Beenox.

In the game, your job is to serve as members of Task Force 141 and Tier 1 Operatives in a breathtaking series of missions to save the world from destruction. “Cliffhanger,” “Takedown, “No Russian,” and more all return in this intense story experience.

“Modern Warfare 2 campaign was incredible. We all remember the lasting impression the story left upon us. This campaign was very special and we thank Infinity Ward for creating such an amazing experience,” said Beenox co-studio head Thomas Wilson, in a statement. “Restoring and remastering this campaign for a new generation of players was a labor of love for our team. We wanted to make sure that the feelings and power of the story was accurately represented with full high-definition visuals and the latest audio fidelity.”

Players who purchase will also receive, free with purchase, Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare including the UDT Ghost Operator skin inspired by the “The Only Easy Day…Was Yesterday” campaign level that featured a hostage rescue attempt from an oil rig in the arctic.

Alongside the Ghost Operator skin, players will also receive two weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, new finishing move, voice quip, animated calling card, emblem and two Battle Pass tier skips all for immediate access in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the recently released Call of Duty: Warzone.

Players can pre-purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered for other platforms and receive the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle with the UDT Ghost Operator skin instantly for play.