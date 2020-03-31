InXile Entertainment announced today that Wasteland 3 is now coming out on August 28.

The postapocalyptic role-playing game was supposed to release for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 19. InXile studio head Brian Fargo noted in a statement released on Twitter that remote working because of the coronavirus is one of the causes of the delay.

“We’ve been excited to see the Wasteland 3 beta so well received, but the reality is that with these new logistical challenges our release was going to be impacted,” Fargo notes.

The original Wasteland came out back in 1988 and was a pioneer in the RPG genre, serving as inspiration for the Fallout series. Wasteland 2 came out much later, in 2014, in the early part of the modern PC RPG revival that we’re still enjoying. Microsoft acquired InXile in 2018.

This sequel switches things up by taking place in the frozen wasteland of Colorado. So, you know, expect snow.