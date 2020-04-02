Collibra has raised $112.5 million in venture capital at a $2.3 billion valuation as the Brussels-based unicorn continues to expand its data intelligence service.

Iconiq Capital and Index Ventures led the round of funding, which included participation from Durable Capital Partners, Battery Ventures, CapitalG, and Dawn Capital. The funding essentially doubled Collibra’s valuation from a year ago, when the data governance company raised $100 million and joined the ranks of fellow tech unicorns.

The data governance market is growing rapidly as companies struggle to leverage the masses of data they’re collecting. Collibra offers a suite of tools to centralize that information, both internal and external, on a cloud-based platform.

Founded in 2008, the company has now raised a total of $345.5 million and it says it has 450 customers.