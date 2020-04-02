If Found…, an interactive visual novel about going home, coming out and erasing everything, will launch on May 19 on iOS and Steam.

Developed by Dublin-based independent studio Dreamfeel and published by Annapurna Interactive, the game will be available for iOS on the App Store for $5, as well as for PC and Mac via Steam for $13.

Directed by writer and game maker Llaura McGee, If Found… features beautiful, hand-drawn art by Liadh Young, and an electronic soundtrack by 2mello, Eli Rainsberry, and licensed music tracks by Irish artists.

The company said that If Found… is a powerful and optimistic exploration of family, friendship, isolation, and connection. In the game, players read through and erase the diary of Kasio, a young queer woman returning to her family home on Achill Island in the west of Ireland.

Players will relive Kasio’s experiences and see the moments both happy and painful that make up the month of December 1993. Everything leads to the night of December 31 when a black hole will destroy the entire world. Where did it come from? Is there any way to stop it? The answers are waiting to be discovered.