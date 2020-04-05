40 more game companies have joined the World Health Organization (WHO) #PlayApartTogether coronavirus awareness campaign. And more the campaign has gained more than 4.7 billion consumer media impressions worldwide.

The promotional campaign, organized by the game industry on behalf of the WHO, encourages healthy physical distancing by bringing special events, exclusives, activities, rewards, and inspiration to some of the most popular games in the world.

Proud that Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is participating in the #PlayApartTogether campaign to share important health guidelines from the @WHO and help slow the spread of COVID-19. Look out for special in-game events and rewards! pic.twitter.com/QGj3ZZR9nH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 30, 2020

As I noted last week, this campaign signals a big mainstream moment for games, which have become even more popular as people are isolated in their homes without the chance to engage in physical entertainment. And it’s also a turnaround for the WHO, which last year branded “gaming disorder” as an illness that can be clinically treated. That move was greeted with dismay by game companies, but prompted a lot of discussion about addiction.

Games are the perfect platform to engage global communities and spread the message to practice safe physical distancing and play games responsibly. Activision Blizzard is honored to partner with @WHO to support this important initiative. #PlayApartTogether https://t.co/fudIfIaygO pic.twitter.com/JudW74GAcr — Bobby Kotick (@BobbyKotick) March 28, 2020

Last week, 18 game companies announced they had joined the campaign. They included Activision Blizzard, Kabam, Snap Games, Amazon Appstore, Maysalward, Twitch, Big Fish Games, Playtika, Unity, Dirtybit, Pocket Gems, Wooga, Glu Mobile, Riot Games, YouTube Gaming, Jam City, SciPlay, and Zynga.

We’re at a crucial moment in defining outcomes of this pandemic. Games industry companies have a global audience – we encourage all to #PlayApartTogether. More physical distancing + other measures will help to flatten the curve + save lives. https://t.co/QhX0ssN0lH — Ray Chambers (@RaymondChambers) March 28, 2020

And the next 40 game companies and other organizations include Big Blue Bubble, Bohemia Interactive, Box VR, CCP Games, Drone Racing League, Ezone, East Side Games, FunPlus Games, GamexGames, Gismart, Google Play, HyperX ANZ, ISFE, Koei Tecmo, Mattel, Maximum Games UK, MobilityWare, Modus Games, N3twork, Nexon America, Next Games, Oculus, OnePlus, Playnet, Raid Studios, SCS Software, Sayollo, Sega, Wawa Games, Weird Game, Microsoft (Windows App Store), Women in Games, Total Mayhem Games, TownCrier, Twitch Prime, RGG Studio, Top Eleven, and the Entertainment Software Association.