The Call of Duty League has shifted away from live events, but it will resume online-only esports tournaments starting April 10.

Activision said that the online-only approach will deliver competitive entertainment for fans in a way that’s safe for its global community. The league announced on March 12 that it would shift online, and now the new schedule has been cemented. You can read it here.

Starting Friday, April 10, the regular season will continue in a fully online production and competition format, where fans can still follow their favorite teams broadcast live on YouTube.com/CODLeague.

Image Credit: STEWART-VOLLAND for Activision Blizzard Entertainment

“I spent many years at the NFL, and saw firsthand how sports can lift the human spirit,” said commissioner Johanna Faries in a statement. “No one wants to be in this situation, but we are, and we’re thankful that Call of Duty League can forge ahead and deliver live competition to fans when it’s probably needed most.”

Earlier this year the Call of Duty League debuted 12 city-based teams across four countries, with Call of Duty athletes competing live before thousands of fans. But since the pandemic hit, live esports events have been banned like other large gatherings in most countries. But players can still fight each other online, and audiences can view those events.

On April 10, YouTube will begin airing live broadcasts in events dubbed Home Series Weekends. Competition will span three days, kicking off Friday (April 10) with group stage play, followed by knockout and semifinals matches on Saturday (April 11), ending with marquee championship matchups on Sunday (April 12) for the ultimate prize of the first Call of Duty League Champion.