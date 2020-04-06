Publisher Deep Silver announced today Saints Row: The Third is getting a remaster, which will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 22.

The open-world game first came out back in 2011. This third entry in the franchise was something of a turning point for Saints Row, with the series becoming less of a Grand Theft Auto clone and more of a full-blown GTA parody, focusing on humor and over-the-top action. The game was a hit, selling over 5.5 million copies. Saints Row: The Third is now old enough to enter nostalgic territory, so a remaster could return a nice profit for Deep Silver.

The Third’s direct sequel, Saints Row IV, was ported to modern consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) back in 2015. It came to Switch recently, on March 27, 2020. Hopefully, The Third will also come to Nintendo’s machine eventually.

Sperasoft, a company that specializes in porting and co-development services, is in charge of this makeover. The remaster includes new textures over 4,000 new assets. It also includes all three of The Third’s expansions packs and its DLC content.