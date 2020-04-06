As businesses adapt to a world of remote working and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have an opportunity to rethink how they operate not just over the next few months but far into the future. While many employees are figuring out how to work from home — other workers, from health care professionals and delivery drivers to builders and warehouse operators, may need to work at a physical place (or places).

Canadian startup WorkJam is targeting these workers with a “digital workplace” platform that spans a range of industries. Today, WorkJam announced that it has raised $50 million in a series C round of funding led by Inovia Capital, with participation from Lerer Hippeau, Blumberg Capital, Harmony Partners, Fonds de Solidarité FTQ, and Claridge.

On the front line

Founded in 2014, Montréal-based WorkJam claims some 1.5 million frontline users spanning 35 countries. The platform serves as a communication channel between headquarters and those working out in the field, while also offering tools for managing shifts and tasks, clocking in and out, training, and surveying — all from a single mobile app.

WorkJam claims some big-name customers, including Shell, Verizon, and Target.

The future of work

The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked considerable debate about the future of work, and some argue it will simply fast-track a movement that was already underway. While much of this shift involves white-collar jobs that require little more than an internet connection, people working on the front lines have a growing array of options, thanks to technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and remote video.

WorkJam fits into this wider trend by minimizing the need for in-person meetings with a workforce that may work staggered hours in shifts at multiple locations. The platform allows management to quickly pass information to hourly or contract workers who don’t have access to a company email address.

Other notable startups operating in this realm include Deputy, which raised $81 million 18 months ago.

WorkJam had previously raised around $12 million, and with another $50 million in the bank it said that it will further expand globally, invest in new hires, and pursue acquisitions. WorkJam has actually acquired two companies in the past 15 months: employee communication tool Peerio and on-demand staffing platform Forge.