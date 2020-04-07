Node today announced the close of a $6 million funding round to enable developers and businesses with little machine learning experience or coding ability to deploy AI in areas like contact centers or talent and customer retention.

The round was led by Mark Cuban, with participation from Artco, NewView Capital, Canaan Partners, Gingerbread Capital, and former Yahoo CFO Ken Goldman.

Node focuses on breaking down data silos between SaaS offerings like Workday and Salesforce, as well as other CRM and marketing automation software.

“Node doesn’t care where that data is or what state it is in. Our system can basically make it cross-functional data so it can actually be connected to all those different systems of records and can analyze the data from those systems — or perhaps even a data warehouse or data lake. And that data can be used essentially for generating predictions,” Node CEO Falon Fatemi told VentureBeat in a phone interview. “We’ve reduced down to four very simple REST API calls. Now our interface is just a number of clicks.”

The funding will allow Node to expand to more markets and accelerate its go-to-market strategy. In particular, it will advance the startup’s contact center AI solution that aims to help remote workforces better utilize the automation underpinning some conversations with customers.

Node has raised $40 million since its launch in 2014. The company is based in San Francisco and currently has 35 employees.