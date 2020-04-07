Rare announced during today’s episode of Inside Xbox that a free update for Sea of Thieves will be available on Xbox One and PC on April 22.

Sea of Thieves came out in 2019 for Xbox One and PC. It’s a multiplayer online game that has players teaming up in pirate crews as they hunt for treasure, explore islands, and fight enemy vessels. It’s managed to attract over 10 million players, although thanks to the subscription service Xbox Game Pass, that doesn’t mean that the game has sold 10 million copies. And people playing it through Xbox Game Pass can still make Microsoft money extra money by buying DLC.

This next update, titled Ships of Fortune, casts players as emissaries for one of the Outpost Trading Companies. This can net you rewards as you climb up your respective company’s ranks. The Reaper’s Bone have also emerged as a new company, and they are all about destroying others.

The update also brings an overhaul to the competitive Arena mode. Also, in all modes, players will now have a chance to revive fallen crew members before they die and get sent to the Ferry of the Damned.

Ships of Fortune should give Sea of Thieves fans plenty of new stuff to check out, and it could also encourage some lapsed players to don their virtual peg legs and eye patches again.