Mad Max developer Avalanche Studios has changed its name to Avalanche Studios Group and unveiled a new division called System Reaction that will self-publish games. The company also teased a new open-world game, that looks like a horror-based shooter.

The Stockholm-based company’s three creative divisions are Avalanche Studios (the developer of the Just Cause series and Rage 2), Expansive Worlds (The Hunter: Call of the Wild) and the Systemic Reaction self-publishing brand.

Since 2003, Avalanche has built a sustainable triple-A PC and console game business, and over the past five years, it has broadened with self-published games. Transitioning to Avalanche Studios Group and its three divisions marks the start of a new era, said CEO Pim Holfve, in a statement. He said the singular focus is to bring immersive open world experiences to millions of players around the globe.

The announcement is accompanied by a Steam sale of Avalanche Studios Groups’ entire catalog of games and downloadable content, including Just Cause 4, The Hunter: Call of the Wild, and Generation Zero. Systemic Reaction also released a teaser trailer for a new game developed in Malmö, Sweden.

Wolfe said the company wants to celebrate this occasion by paying homage to its rich history of open-world games while also sharing a glimpse of what’s to come. He said there are several games in development, and this is just the beginning of what promises to be another exciting decade for the entire Avalanche Studios Group.

Avalanche Studios has worked with publisher Square Enix on the Just Cause series, and it developed Mad Max for Warner Bros. Interactive and Rage 2 for Bethesda Softwares/id Software.

It also published its own The Hunter: Call of the Wild, Generation Zero, and the free-to-play service The Hunter Classic. The latter has reached more than 8 million players across 190 countries.

The studio develops games using its proprietary Apex technology, enabling huge open worlds filled with emergent gameplay.