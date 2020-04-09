Blizzard Entertainment announced today that Overwatch will be adding its latest hero, Echo, on April 14.

Overwatch has been a big hit, attracting over 50 million players since its launch in May 2016. Adding new heroes is one of the best way that Blizzard can keep fans active and returning to the team-based shooter.

Following the flight plan. Echo swoops into Overwatch on April 14! pic.twitter.com/BWO8W6ivDO — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 9, 2020

Echo will actually be the game’s first new character since the tank Sigma came out in July 2019. This is the longest gap between new heroes in the game’s history, as Blizzard is spending resources developing Overwatch 2.

Echo, who will become Overwatch’s 32nd hero, is a damage-based character who can fly in bursts. She can also copy enemy characters and use their ultimate abilities.