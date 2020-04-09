Niantic announced today that it has added a leaderboard for Pokémon Go’s Battle League.

The Battle League launched in January, adding a way for players to fight each other in Pokémon battles. This new leader board “will spotlight the top 500 trainers around the world with rankings based on the previous day’s in-game ratings for trainers rank 7 and up,” according to Niantic.

Pokémon Go is one of the most popular mobile games in the world. It has earned over $3 billion and 1 billion downloads since its launch in 2016. Adding features such as leadersboards helps keep players engaged and spending.

Go encourages people to walk around the real world and capture Pokémon. Even with so much of the world in lockdown, Pokémon Go has actually been increasing popularity as bored social-distancing practitioners looks for entertainment, and Niantic has been releasing constant updates for the game, including an ongoing Team Rocket-themed event.

This new leaderboard will give players an incentive to participate in the Battle League and increase their rank.