Universal Games and Digital Platforms and Zynga are collaborating to bring more Fast & Furious cars to CSR Racing 2 mobile game.

That means that cars Inspired by Universal Pictures’ blockbuster movie series will appear in the game through a series of special events.

Zynga has featured Fast & Furious cars in limited events in the past, including in the spring of 2019 and in 2018.

Now it will collaborate once again with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, a division of NBCUniversal, to bring additional iconic cars from Universal Pictures’ Fast & Furious films to the popular mobile drag racing game, CSR Racing 2 (CSR2) throughout this year.

Image Credit: Zynga

CSR2 will be launching a series of in-game events that give players a chance to race popular cars from across the Fast saga, including the 1970 Dodge Charger Daytona, the 2001 Veilside Honda S2000 and the 1995 Volkswagen Jetta. The first event will go live in-game starting in mid-April with additional events launching later this year.

The in-game events are a way for Zynga to lure players back, and that helps with continuing monetization for the game. In that sense, the partnership is critical for the ongoing popularity and revenue generation for the game.

Universal, meanwhile, shut down its internal game publishing business last fall and it said it would focus on licensing its movie brands to game companies.