Final Fantasy VII Remake is upon us. Reviews editor Mike Minotti and managing editor Jason Wilson have spent the last week playing it. And now they’re ready to share some of their thoughts on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast. Turns out Square Enix’s blockbuster reimagining is a blast. Check out that discussion and more right here:

Before our lengthy Final Fantasy discussion, however, Mike and Jeff break down the news of the week. That includes a detailed look at the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller. The gamepad has haptics, adaptive triggers, and built-in microphones. But does its style clash with the PlayStation aesthetics?

Finally, Mike wraps up the episode with some chatter about Riot’s new shooter, Valorant. That game is in closed beta now, and it seems like it has hit potential.