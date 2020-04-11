Never has Beat Saber been a better tool for keeping fit in VR than in the current crisis the planet is facing. With that in mind, the VR juggernaut just released a new, fitness-focused song.

Fitbeat was created by Beat Games’ own Jaroslav Beck, the studio’s former CEO. Last year, he stepped down to instead focus on the music. His new track definitely has a classic Beat Saber vibe. This being a fitness-focused track, it’s sure to get you moving.

You can get the track today on Steam, Oculus, and PSVR. Beat Saber has now sold over two million copies, so don’t expect to stop hearing about it any time soon.

Beat Saber was already a great tool for keeping fit in VR; we’ve seen countless stories about players shedding weight by playing every day. Along with games like OhShape, it’s a great companion for staying in shape during this period of self-isolation.

The Beat Saber team settled on the track’s name a few weeks back. Other options included “Racing for Toilet Paper,” “Quaranqueen,” and “Ow My Arms.” I’m especially fond of that last one.

Fitbeat’s arrival follows last month’s launch of a premium Timbaland pack that included five new songs. Paired with the recent Panic! At The Disco and Green Day packs, Beat Saber really has enough to keep you active during isolation.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2020